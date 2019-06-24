Combat

Fight of the Day: Delvin Rodriguez vs. Pawel Wolak

Fight of the Day: Delvin Rodriguez vs. Pawel Wolak

Combat

Fight of the Day: Delvin Rodriguez vs. Pawel Wolak

By June 24, 2019

By: |

 

Date: July 15, 2011
Card: Friday Night Fights
Championship(s):
Venue: Roseland Ballroom
Location: New York City, New York

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home