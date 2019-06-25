Isles announce 2019-20 schedule

Next season may be a few months away still, but you can start to make your plans for next season now.

The Islanders, and the rest of the NHL, announced the schedule for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday. Most notably, the Islanders will host 21 of their 41 regular season home games at the Nassau Coliseum.

The 20 other home dates will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Islanders will open the year with three consecutive home games. They will host the Washington Capitals on Long Island on Oct. 4, then shift to Barclays Center for games against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 6 and the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 8.

They’ll face the Carolina Hurricanes for their first road game of the year in a second-round rematch from last season. Both home dates against the New York Rangers will be held at Barclays Center and Jack Hughes, P.K. Subban and the New Jersey Devils will face the Islanders in a game at Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum.