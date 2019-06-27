Lakers

NBA rumors indicate Kawhi Leonard has been in contact with LeBron James about joining Lakers

LeBron James knows a thing about superteams — as he, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed the first one with the Heat back in 2010 — but it’s been awhile since he’s played on one.

Apparently, that may soon change, though.

James has reportedly been “in contact” with Kawhi Leonard about joining him and Anthony Davis on the Lakers — which would make for quite the Big 3 in LA.

Gotta love the NBA. James has been known to be involved in personnel decisions and roster building, yet he’s also directly contacting other players in hopes of recruiting game. And still, somehow, it’s not considered collusion. OK then.

