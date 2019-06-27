UFC Minneapolis Prelim Breakout Star: Dalcha Lungiambula

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

The UFC is slowly becoming loaded with people referring to themselves as “champ-champ”, or even “C3” for that matter. However, the double champion is a much more common concept outside of the UFC and this week we get a peek at someone who’s obtained that in impressive fashion.

Dalcha Lungiambula

Nickname – Champion

Affiliation – Dragon Power

From – Democratic Republic of the Congo

Height – 5’10”

Weight – 205 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 9-1 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

What makes Lungiambula the most impressive is how little time he spends on the feet. In a division where a lot of guys on the regional circuit make their hay by being powerful, he uses his 25+ years of judo to get the fight to the ground where his ground and pound is deadly. Although he’ll undoubtedly run in to some light heavyweights with good wrestling backgrounds and the ability to counter some throws, he’s been able to throw far bigger opponents in the past. His last fight was for the EFC heavyweight belt, where he defeated Andrew Van Zyl, who had at that point only lost to UFC veterans.

Why he has been overlooked

Africa is getting more and more representation in the UFC. With two champs and more stars like Jair Rozenstruik rising up the ranks, it’s only a matter of time before people start to want to see more of the regional circuit from that area. However, at the moment EFC is really all we have and it’s never really all that easy to catch in the United States.

What makes this a good match-up

Dequan Townsend takes this fight on short notice after Justin Ledet pulled out. Townsend has taken fights as low as middleweight as of last year and welterweight as of two years ago. Being that this is a late notice fight, it makes sense to go with a guy who doesn’t cut much to get to 205. Dalcha doesn’t cut much either, weighing in at 215 lbs for his heavyweight fight last time out, however getting to face a smaller guy with suspect takedown defense should make for an easy night for the judo technician.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 176-73-1 (2 NC) (6 DNF)

