Heat rumors: Dwyane Wade hints at coming out of retirement due to Jimmy Butler trade

It was beginning to look like the Miami Heat were going to be forced to start over and rebuild, with the Nets, Pacers, Sixers and Celtics all winning in free agency on Sunday by appearing to improve their rosters.

And then — from the top rope! — out of nowhere, came team president Pat Riley, making a blockbuster move.

The Heat acquired superstar Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade with the Sixers, and the Mavs got involved as well, so Miami was able to get Goran Dragic’s deal off the books. The team did have to give up young “three-and-D” guy Josh Richardson, but the addition of Butler could keep the team in the playoffs once again.

And, not only that, Butler’s good friend Dwyane Wade may come out of retirement to re-join the team. Check out what he recently had to say on Twitter.

That’d be interesting, although for us, the main attraction will be to see how the Heat manage the personalities of General Soreness, Hassan Whiteside and Dion Waiters.