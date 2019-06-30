Lakers rumors indicate team is favorite to land superstar Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is viewed by some to be the best player in the NBA, and the latest free agency rumors indicate he could be teaming up by another megastar who was once the best in his prime.

Leonard is currently being courted by the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Sixers, and the latest updates indicate that one team is emerging as the favorite.

It’s been reported that LeBron James has been recruiting Leonard to the Lakers, and that he’d even be willing to take a “complementary role,” letting Kawhi be the leader. And now we’ve learned that the Lakers are the current favorite to land Leonard.

Kawhi is “Lakers to lose,” I’m told. Not done deal yet, but Lakers are his top choice. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) June 30, 2019

This would be huge for the Lakers, and a catastrophic loss for the Clippers, who were once the team in the lead to land Leonard. It does appear as if he’s headed to LA, though, which makes sense, as he grew up in the area. Stay tuned for the latest updates as they roll in.