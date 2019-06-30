Look: Knicks embarrass themselves with ridiculous statement about Kevin Durant

In looking at the moves the Knicks have made over the years, it’s appeared as if the team has been planning to sign at least one, if not two max free agents this summer.

The Kristaps Porzingis trade cleared tons of cap room, as it helped the Knicks shed the contracts of Tim Hardaway and Courtney Lee, both of whom were vastly overpaid.

Since then, it’s been clear that the Knicks have been aggressively attempting to sign Kevin Durant this summer, as well as another max player, such as Kyrie Irving. However, now that Durant signed with the “other” team in NYC — the Nets — the Knicks are suddenly backtracking, saying they never were going to give Durant a max deal.

The Knicks and owner Jim Dolan were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury, league sources tell me and @wojespn. Knicks officials are in Los Angeles tonight, meeting with free agents such as Julius Randle. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2019

Not only that, the team even released a statement about swinging and missing in free agency, which, lol.

NYK President Steve Mills: “While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight’s news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through both the draft and targeted free agents.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2019

Yeah, neither of those statements are what you normally see from professionally-run organizations. The Knicks really have become a joke, and James Dolan needs to sell the team, otherwise its fans will continue to suffer.