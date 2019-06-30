Look: Knicks embarrass themselves with ridiculous statement about Kevin Durant

In looking at the moves the Knicks have made over the years, it’s appeared as if the team has been planning to sign at least one, if not two max free agents this summer.
The Kristaps Porzingis trade cleared tons of cap room, as it helped the Knicks shed the contracts of Tim Hardaway and Courtney Lee, both of whom were vastly overpaid.
Since then, it’s been clear that the Knicks have been aggressively attempting to sign Kevin Durant this summer, as well as another max player, such as Kyrie Irving. However, now that Durant signed with the “other” team in NYC — the Nets — the Knicks are suddenly backtracking, saying they never were going to give Durant a max deal.
Not only that, the team even released a statement about swinging and missing in free agency, which, lol.
Yeah, neither of those statements are what you normally see from professionally-run organizations. The Knicks really have become a joke, and James Dolan needs to sell the team, otherwise its fans will continue to suffer.
