Sasha Banks Reportedly Offered A Multi-Year Deal By WWE

Former WWE Raw Women’s champion Sasha Banks has been missing in action since WrestleMania 35 on April 7. The Boss competed that night alongside tag team partner Bayley in a losing effort against The IIconics.

Banks infamously disappeared following that loss and was rumored to be upset over dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Banks and Bayley supposedly did not find out about the planned title change until the last minute, which ultimately caused the fallout.

But now it appears that there’s finally some movement on WWE’s part. Pro Sports Extra‘s Brad Shepard is reporting that Vince McMahon’s company has offered a new seven figure, multi-year deal to Sasha Banks. The news came via Shepard’s Twitter account and thus far, Banks has been silent on the story.

According to a source in #WWE, the company offered Sasha Banks a multi-year, seven-figure deal this weekend. — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) June 30, 2019

If this proves to be true, then it’s definitely good news for fans of The Boss. Banks was among the most popular Superstars in WWE and was one of the anchors for the newly revitalized women’s division. Banks, along with Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, brought new life to women’s wrestling over the past two years and that effort led to the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Flair and Lynch competed in a Triple Threat with Ronda Rousey at Mania, with the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships on the line. Lynch came away with the win that night, while Banks and Bayley walked away empty handed.

Many fans believed that Sasha was indeed in the right on the situation, especially since The IIconics have never been that highly regarded for their work in the ring. However many other fans feel that Banks perhaps overreacted and because of that, she’s only hurt her own standing in the company since she disappeared. WWE has yet to publicly comment on this situation, or Banks’ current status within the company.