The baseball world remembers Tyler Skaggs

It has been said that sports can be an escape from reality. When something is bothering you the thrill of the game can take all of the pain away. Both worlds are supposed to be separate. They tragically intertwined on Monday afternoon when Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was pronounced dead by the Southlake Police Department in Texas.

The 27-year-old was found unconscious in his hotel room in Texas as the Angels were set to face the Rangers this week. No foul play is expected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Surreal scene here at Angel Stadium where fans are turning up to mourn the sudden death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/9Q0CoUEV4P — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 2, 2019

Drafted by Los Angeles in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft (40th overall), he made his debut after being traded to the Diamondbacks. Skaggs went back to the Angels in 2013. Skaggs was 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA in seven seasons. This season Skaggs was 7-7, and he just pitched a few days ago.

Skaggs was beloved by many in the baseball world. He recently discussed wanting to play inside Dodger Stadium and was just married before the start of this year.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had the following to say about Skaggs:

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball send our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Skagg’s passing comes ten years after the Angels lost Nick Adenhart in a car crash as a result of a drunk driver. Along with the deaths of Jose Fernandez, Yordano Ventura and Oscar Tavares, among others, it is a reminder of how life is short. Several members of the baseball community sent out tributes to Skaggs, from teammate, friends and baseball leaders all the way to those who have lost teammates themselves like Giancarlo Stanton.

RIP to my longtime friend and Little League teammate i love you brotha RIP Tyler Skaggs. — Ryan Sherriff (@KingSherriff) July 1, 2019

Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45. pic.twitter.com/zCO8Ne01Gy — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 2, 2019

Sad to hear that another one of our brothers has left us. RIP Tyler Skaggs. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/Zrb68VPdqf — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) July 1, 2019

So sad to hear the news about the passing of Tyler Skaggs. I could only imagine what his wife,family,friends and teammates are all going through right now. My deepest sympathies go out to all of them. We may all compete against each other,but we are all brothers. Rest in Paradise pic.twitter.com/obofWVKRMU — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) July 2, 2019