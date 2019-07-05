Watch: Earthquake rocks Padres-Dodgers game, yet players somehow were unfazed

Earthquakes continue to shake up the West Coast, especially in Southern California, and the complete uncertainty surrounding the national disasters make them downright scary.

Another one hit on Friday night, while the Padres-Dodgers game was going on. And yet, Enrique Hernandez fouled off a pitch as if nothing was going on. Check out this interesting sequence, with the Dodgers and Padgers unfazed by the earthquake (props to them!).

And apparently, Las Vegas is now feeling them as well, as NBA fans witnessed on Friday night. The Summer League game between the Knicks and Pelicans in Las Vegas — with former teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett squaring off — was actually suspended with 7:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. An earthquake shook the venue, and the scoreboard was actually shaking, so fans made their way to the exits, as the exhibition game came to a premature ending.

The reaction from Pelicans general manager David Griffin as the earthquake hit said it all.

Pelicans-Knicks Summer League game stopped after earth quake in Vegas, fans and players head for the exits pic.twitter.com/6t9z579qTX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 6, 2019

No one was injured at least, and that’s great to hear. Hopefully the earthquakes cease soon.