WWE Reportedly Planning A Major Move To Combat AEW 'All Out' PPV

As All Elite Wrestling prepares for their big show All Out, live in Chicago on pay per view August 31st, WWE has already planned a move to compete with them. What Culture reports that the wrestling war between AEW and WWE will be underway when this takes place.

Dave Meltzer made comments about this on the Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online’s Daily Update to “expect another major counter by WWE shortly.”

Meltzer made these comments after it was announced that WWE will stream a EVOLVE show on the WWE Network the same day that AEW will air their Fight For The Fallen event.

He would also make the point that WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T was recently pulled from Starrcast in August. Booker made comments on the reason why his appearance was cancelled and said that the war between WWE and AEW is “very real” and he did not want to be in the middle of it.

As AEW prepares for All Out, WWE will likely compete against that when All Out starts to draw near. Even though WWE will have multiple big shows three weeks before the AEW event with shows such as Summerslam, NXT Takeover: Toronto and NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, AEW doesn’t seem too worried about the competition.

Ever since Cody Rhodes made the announcement to launch All Elite Wrestling, fans have been hyping the company as the company that can eventually compete with the WWE. AEW has already aired two shows, Double Or Nothing which aired this past May and Fyter Fest which happened a week ago.

AEW has also reached a game changing TV deal with Turner Broadcasting and set to air their weekly TV shows every Tuesday on TNT starting this Fall.

With AEW growing fast as a promotion and WWE putting out shows around the same time as AEW’s shows, another wrestling war may be inevitable.