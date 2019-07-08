The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Chance Rencountre +400 over Ismail Naurdiev
Notable New Champions:
- WBO International Middleweight Champion: Kanat Islam
- WBA Fedebol Junior Middleweight Champion: Gabriel Maestre
- WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Champion: Zhankosh Turarov
- WBC International Lightweight Champion: Viktor Kotochigov
- IBO World Junior Flyweight Champion: Tibo Monabesa
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- The Biggest Asshole of the Week: Thiago Santos’s knee. Truly, a huge dick. Bones looked like pure garbage and Santos was controlling him in a way nobody had since Alexander Gustafsson the first time they met. Then, a tweak, and while Santos soldiered on, he couldn’t sustain it for the rest of the fight, and Jones was able to crawl back into the fight and escape with a split-decision. Will they run it back? They certainly should, but you never know if Jones can stay un-suspended long enough.
- Not a Bad Week of Work: In the span of five days, Craig Jones tapped Tex Johnson on the 4th of July at KASAI, then on Sunday, in the main event of Submission Underground 9, submitted Rumble Johnson. Not a bad week of work. Jones has been a rising name in grappling for years now, and he’s ready for some attention and really huge marquee bouts.
- An Absolute Animal: A lioness, even! Amanda Nunes is just trolling at this point. She walked down Cyborg and knocked her out, face-first, a Cyborg speciality, then in her next fight, finished Holly Holm with a headkick, her trademark! I look forward to her outwrestling Daniel Cormier, then defeating Aaron Judge in a home run derby.
Comments