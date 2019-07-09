The HOVG Podcast: Ozzie Guillen Jr.
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ozzzie Guillen Jr.
From the marketing of its young stars to the failings of its current commissioner, the host of La Vida Baseball’s “The Ozzie Guillen Jr. Show” talks to the boys about the current state of Major League Baseball. Oh…Ozzie also talks about the ups and downs of his famous father’s managerial career.
(Download
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
How Jeffrey Loria Destroyed The Montreal Expos / Washington Nationals
Ozzie Guillen: Eatin’ Jello and Watching the Super Bowl
Brewers manager Craig Counsell a hometown hero in Whitefish Bay
Like father, like son: Managing is in Ozney Guillen’s bloodline
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
and Teambrown Apparel . Team of Dreams
