Titan FC 55 Fighter Salaries

By July 10, 2019

The 55th edition of Titan FC went down a couple of weeks ago in Florida, and Chase Hooper was the top earner at the event.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida commission

 

Chase Hooper:   $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Irwin Rivera:   $4,500 ($2,250 to show $2,250 win bonus)

Juan Puerta:   $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Jeremie Holloway:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Marc Stevens:   $2,750

Dean Barry:   $2,500 ($1,500 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Timothy Teves:   $2,400 ($1,400 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Luis Gomez:   $1,900

Jared Gooden:   $1,750

Caio Uruguai:   $1,750

Bruno Oliveira:  $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Italo da Silva Goncalves:   $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Claudio Ledesma:   $1,500

Matt Wagy:   $1,500

George Frangie:   $750

Corey Samuels:   $400

