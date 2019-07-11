Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 12

4:00am: OneFC: Masters of Destiny Prelims (Twitter/Facebook)

4:00am: 2019 Yasar Dogu (FloWrestling)

6:00am: OneFC: Masters of Destiny (OneFC App)

7:00am: Rob Brant vs. Ryota Murata/Joe Noynay vs. Satoshi Shimizu (ESPN+)

1:00pm: FairFight 9 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: James Dickens vs. Nathaniel May/Jonas Segu vs. Terry Flanagan (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Guevara vs. Stevenson Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Vargas vs. Kameda Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Bellator 224 Prelims (Bellator.com)

8:00pm: Greg Vendetti vs. Michael Anderson/Lawrence James Fryers vs. Ray Moylette (Fight Pass)

8:00pm: AKA Rite of Passage 8 (FloCombat)

8:30pm: PBC Countdown: Pacquiao vs. Thurman: Part 2 (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 71 (AXS)

9:00pm: Bellator 224 (Paramount Network)

10:00pm: Jermaine Franklin vs. Jerry Forrest/BJ Flores vs. Otto Wallin (Showtime)

11:00pm: Derrieck Cuevas vs. Jesus Alberto Beltran/Diego Cruz vs. Livan Navarro (Telemundo)

Saturday July 6

4:00am: 2019 Yasar Dogu (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 USMC Cadet and Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: EFN Champions League 14 (EliteBoxing.tv)

2:00pm: Muay Thai Grand Prix 28 (Fight Pass)

2:45pm: Daniel Dubois vs. Nathan Gorman/Bryant Jennings vs. Joe Joyce (ESPN+)

4:00pm: 2019 USMC Cadet and Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN2)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: PBC on Fox Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda/Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios (DAZN)

7:00pm: Cage Titans: Combat Night (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Warriors Cup XXXIX ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: De Randamie vs. Ladd (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Antonio Demarco vs. Jamal James/Gerald Washington vs. Robert Helenius (Fox Sports 1)

8:30pm: SUBVERSIV 2 (FloGrappling)

8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 320 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: PBC on Fox Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

10:30pm: Alberto Guevara vs. Shakur Stevenson/Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Nikolai Potapov (ESPN)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday July 7

4:00am: 2019 Yasar Dogu (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 USMC Cadet and Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: 2019 USMC Cadet and Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After a bare weekend with one supercard, boxing returns with a vengeance this weekend with a metric ton of options.

1. Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda/Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios: In a weekend absolutely jam-packed with boxing it’s Golden Boy who takes the cake. Vargas and Kameda will be an absolute barn-burner as well as the most prestigious title up for grabs.

2. UFC Fight Night: De Randamie vs. Ladd: Coming off last weekend, any card would feel like a letdown. By the by, how weird of a style matchup is Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall.

3. Daniel Dubois vs. Nathan Gorman/Bryant Jennings vs. Joe Joyce: Certainly not top-heavy, but a solidly deep card that goes five-deep with interesting fights that matter.

4. Alberto Guevara vs. Shakur Stevenson/Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Nikolai Potapov: Shakur getting his first major main event spot, and on ESPN proper, no less. It looks like the future is now for the youngster.

5. OneFC: Masters of Destiny: It’s a two-fight card. The rematch of Petrosyan and Phetmorakot, in which the first result was overturned because of *ahem* totally logical reasons, and Andrea Lee vs. Michelle Nicolini, which could be an excellent grappling affair.

6. Bellator 224: Kind of a hodgepodge of a card. Women’s Featherweight title fight, Ed Ruth vs. Kiichi Kunimoto, Chidi Njokuani vs. Rafael Carvalho with a ton of names on the undercard. Strange lineup, but I’m into it.

7. Antonio Demarco vs. Jamal James/Gerald Washington vs. Robert Helenius: A completely pedestrian PBC offering.

8. Rob Brant vs. Ryota Murata/Joe Noynay vs. Satoshi Shimizu: Would be a lot higher if it wasn’t airing at seven in the AM on a Friday.

9. SUBVERSIV 2: It’s 10th Planet vs. Red Bowie in this 5-on-5 competition. Lotsa great matchups. Geo Martinez vs. Joao Miyao is the best of the lot.

10. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for Vargas-Kameda? You’ll be shocked. Andre Ward.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Bantamweight Bout: Mohammed Bin Mahmoud (31-4) vs. Saiful Merican (5-4) [OneFC: Masters of Destiny]

4. Atomweight Bout: Janet Todd (33-11) vs. Kai Ting Chuang (17-6) [OneFC: Masters of Destiny]

3. Flyweight Bout: Hiroki Akimoto (20-1) vs. Kenny Tse (39-7) [OneFC: Masters of Destiny]

2. 70kg Bout: Artem Pashporin (27-10) vs. Yodwicha Banchamek (175-52-4) [FairFight 9]

1. OneFC Kickboxing Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Giorgio Petrosyan (90-2-2) vs. Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy (159-34-2) [OneFC: Masters of Destiny]

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Bryant Jennings (24-3) vs. Joe Joyce (9-0) [Queensberry Promotions on ESPN+]

4. Interim WBA World Featherweight Championship: Diego De La Hoya (21-0) vs. Ronny Rios (30-3) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

3. WBA “Regular” World Middleweight Championship: Rob Brant (c) (25-1) vs. Ryota Murata (14-2) [Top Rank on ESPN+]

2. WBC World Junior Flyweight Championship: Ken Shiro (c) (15-0) vs. Jonathan Taconing (28-3-1) [Top Rank on ESPN+]

1. WBC World Junior Featherweight Championship: Rey Vargas (c) (33-0) vs. Tomoki Kameda (36-2) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

MMA

5. Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship: Julia Budd (c) (12-2) vs. Olga Rubin (6-0) Bellator 224]

4. Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (18-6) vs. Rafael Carvalho (15-3) [Bellator 224]

3. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (8-0) vs. Germaine De Randamie (8-3) [UFC Fight Night: De Randamie vs. Ladd]

2. Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (14-2) vs. Mirsad Bektic (13-1) [UFC Fight Night: De Randamie vs. Ladd]

1. Strawweight Bout: Andrea Lee (9-1) vs. Michelle Nicolini (5-2) [OneFC: Masters of Destiny]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 185lb Black Belt Bout: Kyle Chambers vs. Ronaldo Junior [SUBVERSIV 2]

4. 220lb Black Belt Bout: Donald Bailey vs. Stephen Martinez [SUBVERSIV 2]

3. 220lb Black Belt Bout: Gokor Armharvan vs. Kevin Casey [SUBVERSIV 2]

2. 165lb Black Belt Bout: DJ Jackson vs. Ruben Rivera [SUBVERSIV 2]

1. 145lb Black Belt Bout: Geo Martinez vs. Joao Miyao [SUBVERSIV 2]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who will not be goaded into wagering money on Amir Khan’s wet toilet paper chin attempts to make other very wrong decisions.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Angela Lee vs. Michelle Nicolini

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Hamzah Sheerz over Scott James

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Golden Boy on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Germaine De Randamie over Aspen Ladd

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin