Carolina Hurricanes sign Ryan Dzingel from Columbus Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes signed center Ryan Dzingel of Wheaton, IL to a two year contract worth $6.75 million on Friday. Dzingel shared his time last season with the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dzingel played 78 games last season. He had 26 goals and 30 assists for 56 points and was a -9. Dzingel also had 29 penalty minutes, 11 power play points, five game winning goals, 159 shots on goal, 39 faceoff wins, 38 blocked shots, 54 hits, 25 takeaways and 39 giveaways.

One area of concern for the Hurricanes might be Dzingel’s lack of offensive production in the National Hockey League postseason. In the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Dzingel only had one goal in nine games, was a +3, with two penalty minutes, 11 shots on goal, eight hits, two takeaways and three giveaways. While with the Senators during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Dzingel only notched two goals and one assist for three points in 15 games.

A center, Dzingel was originally drafted in the seventh round, 204th overall, in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Dzingel is one of two players selected in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft that has had an impact in the NHL. The other is Ondrej Palat, who was selected in the seventh round, 208th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 427 games, Palat has 93 goals and 194 assists for 287 points. However it is Palat’s defensive skills that deserves high praise. Palat is a career +106, including a +32 in 2013-14 and a +31 in 2014-15. Dzingel in his career has 66 goals and 72 assists for 138 points in 268 games with the Blue Jackets and Senators, but is only a -15.

From 2009-2016, Dzingel played hockey in the United States. He was with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2009-2011, Ohio State of the National Collegiate Athletic Association from 2011-2014, and the Binghamton Senators (the top minor league affiliate of the Ottawa Senators) of the American Hockey League from 2013-2016.