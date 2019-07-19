Lakers rumors indicate team upset about how Kawhi Leonard signing went down

The Lakers did all they could to recruit Kawhi Leonard, even appearing to bend over backwards in courting him, but it sure looked like he played them like a fiddle.

Leonard was in Los Angeles during free agency, but it sure looked like he only met with the Lakers since he was in the area, as a formality, knowing that he was leaning toward the Clippers the entire time.

And the Lakers are not happy about it.

The popular Hoop Collective podcast on ESPN featured an interesting tidbit, with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting that the Lakers believe they got “played.”

“I’ve heard complaints in the days after the signing — I heard complaints from the Lakers that they got played,” Windhorst said. “I heard complaints from the Raptors that Kawhi came in and asked for the sun, the moon, the stars then left them at the altar.”

This will make the future matchups between the two LA teams at Staples Center even more compelling.