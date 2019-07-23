Cowboys now Forbes' most valuable franchise, with Manchester United dropping big-time

Jerry Jones once purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million back in 1989, and it sure looks like he’s getting an incredible return on his investment.

The Cowboys recently topped Forbes’ most valuable franchises list, with an estimated worth of $5 billion. Behind them was the New York Yankees, at $4.6 billion — followed by Real Madrid, at $4.24 billion.

Manchester United tumbled all the way from No. 2 to No. 6, which was surprising, given how long the franchise has been in the top five.

Here are the rest of the franchise, from No. 4 on down:

Barcelona – $4.2 billion

New York Knicks – $4 billion

Manchester United – $3.81 billion

New England Patriots – $3.8 billion

Los Angeles Lakers – $3.7 billion

Golden State Warriors – $3.5 billion

Los Angeles Dodgers – $3.3 billion

The California and New York teams hold so much value — even ones that aren’t perennial winners. Imagine what the Knicks would be worth if the team could actually clinch a playoff berth — let alone compete for a title.