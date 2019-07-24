Penguins

Dying Alive: “How do ya do, Mario Lemieux?”

Penguins

July 24, 2019

Pour one out for Mike, he wasn’t able to make this recording. Thanks to a tremendous Twitter suggestion, Pat and Jesse jump down the rabbit hole of their favorite Penguins memories and moments.

