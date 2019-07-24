Jalen Ramsey rolled up to training camp in an armored truck (Video)

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the most ridiculous entrances we’ve ever seen for a player arriving to training camp.

Antonio Brown has been known for showing off at camp, like when he landed there on a helicopter, but Ramsey may have topped him on Wednesday.

Ramsey rolled up to Jaguars camp on a Brinks truck, with a security guard announcing that he had arrived on a bullhorn.

The guard announcing “It’s time to get that money money” was a nice touch, clearly showing where Ramsey’s head is at, as he enters the fourth year of his rookie contract.