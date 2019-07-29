Le'Veon Bell apologizes to fantasy football owners for 2018 absence

Le’Veon Bell had the opportunity to sign his franchise tender and make over $13 million to play for the Steelers last season, yet he turned it down, in order to remain in peak shape for free agency this year.

His fantasy football owners were not happy about it, though, as anyone who drafted Bell ended up with zero production, eventually releasing him on waivers.

And Bell hasn’t forgotten about it.

He actually apologized to his fantasy football owners on Monday, vowing to come back strong and make up for it this season.

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all…but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

That’s not something we normally see. Bell appears to be tired of being the villain.