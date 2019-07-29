Steve Ballmer addresses possibility of changing Clippers name

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has made it clear that he won’t be relocating the franchise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the team won’t change its name or logo some time down the line.

Now that the team has landed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, there’s legitimate talk about the Clippers potentially winning a title some time in the net few years. Not only that, the Clippers also released the first look at what a proposed new stadium in LA could look like.

Ballmer is now putting his stamp on the franchise, so that’s why he’s been asked about what his vision for the team is going forward. And apparently, he isn’t against changing the name or its logo.

“Hopefully, by the time we’re done, it won’t be a Clipper logo,” Ballmer said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It will be some naming rights sponsor.”

And Ballmer would not rule out changing the logo — and the colors, and perhaps even the nickname itself — when the Clippers move into the new arena.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to really step our identity up another level,” he said. “I don’t anticipate making a change, but we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that is the kind of thing you somehow do in consultation with your fans.”

Interesting.