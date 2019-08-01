Look: Jalen Ramsey sends clear message by practicing with $20 bill strapped to him

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey continues to make it clear that he believes he’s worth of a new contract.

It started when he rolled up to training camp in a Brinks truck, and on Thursday, he further pushed that narrative.

By that, we mean Ramsey practiced with a $20 bill strapped to his jersey, which was an interesting stunt.

Can confirm! $20 because 2.0 is money on the field 🔥 pic.twitter.com/odKVgzdTBs — Clutch Crew Nate (@crew_nate) August 1, 2019

At some point, the coaching staff is going to need to draw the line. This is getting a bit ridiculous, as Ramsey still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, so he should just zip it and let his play on the field do the talking.