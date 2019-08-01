Jaguars

Look: Jalen Ramsey sends clear message by practicing with $20 bill strapped to him

Look: Jalen Ramsey sends clear message by practicing with $20 bill strapped to him

Jaguars

Look: Jalen Ramsey sends clear message by practicing with $20 bill strapped to him

By August 1, 2019

By: |

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey continues to make it clear that he believes he’s worth of a new contract.

It started when he rolled up to training camp in a Brinks truck, and on Thursday, he further pushed that narrative.

By that, we mean Ramsey practiced with a $20 bill strapped to his jersey, which was an interesting stunt.

At some point, the coaching staff is going to need to draw the line. This is getting a bit ridiculous, as Ramsey still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, so he should just zip it and let his play on the field do the talking.

Jaguars, NFL, Trending Now, Updates

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Jaguars
Home