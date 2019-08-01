Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday August 2

5:00am: OneFC: Dawn of Heroes Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

6:00am: Mark Schleibs vs. Noldi Manakane/Douglas Rabino vs. Jack Light ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)

7:15am: World Lethwei Championship 9 (Fight Pass)

8:00am: Conlan vs. Ruiz Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

8:30am: OneFC: Dawn of Heroes (OneFC App)

1:00pm: Arreola vs. Kownacki Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose/Jack Cullen vs. John Harding Jr. (DAZN)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

8:00pm: 2019 Pan-American Games Boxing (ESPN3)

8:00pm: Island Fights 58 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 73 (AXS)

9:00pm: WGP 56 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Combate Americas: Fresno (DAZN)

10:00pm: Eva Wahlstrom vs. Ronica Jeffrey/Brandon Valdes vs. Jonathan Burgos (Fight Pass)

Saturday August 3

7:30am: M-1 Challenge 103 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: UFC on ESPN Prelims (ESPN)

12:00pm: 2019 D-Day on the Midway (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Conlan vs. Ruiz Prelims (ESPN+)

3:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler (ESPN)

5:00pm: Diego Alberto Ruiz vs. Michael Conlan/Chris Jenkins vs. Paddy Gallagher (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Fight To Win 120 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Ohio Combat League 2 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: NFC 120 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 34 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: MMAXFC: Gold Rush 2019 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola/Jean Pascal vs. Marcus Browne (Fox)

8:00pm: Hub City Beatdown: Brossett vs. Kelly ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: PBC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday August 4

12:00pm: 2019 D-Day on the Midway (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s taken in some afternoon UFC to get my internal clock ready for college football is getting those bloody mary ingredients a-ready.

1. OneFC: Dawn of Heroes: A card with Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez, where neither are main eventing. Hell, they’re not even CO-main eventing. That’s how loaded this card is.

2. Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola/Jean Pascal vs. Marcus Browne: Chris Arreola, still headlining in 2019. What a world. Nevertheless, Kownacki is a ton of fun to watch, and more boxing on network TV is good for the sport.

3. UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler: Gah, a 3PM start time?! The hell?? Well, for what it’s worth, this is a 3PM kind of card.

4. Legacy Fighting Alliance 73: Headlined by an ever-rare LFA rematch!

5. Diego Alberto Ruiz vs. Michael Conlan/Chris Jenkins vs. Paddy Gallagher: Conlan and Gallagher are here to bank wins to please the home crowd.

6. Fight To Win 120: F2W comes to my second-home in the ‘Burgh with a light card, but a hell of a main event in DJ Jackson vs. Edwin Najmi for a title.

7. Eva Wahlstrom vs. Ronica Jeffrey/Brandon Valdes vs. Jonathan Burgos: Good for Wahlstrom, who certainly deserves a main event spot as a longtime, dominant world champion. Support women’s boxing!

8. WGP 56: The biggest name in Brazilian kickboxing rolls on, and they’re offering it cheap on Fite.

9. Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose/Jack Cullen vs. John Harding Jr.: Lewis Ritson pulling out of this card puts it from bad to shat.

10. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for Arreola and Kownacki? It will shock you. Andre Ward.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Lightweight Bout: Facu Suarez (14-7-1) vs. Leo Corrales (8-1) [WGP 56]

4. Super Lightweight Bout: Jordan Kranoi (16-1-2) vs. Nikolas Vega (52-8) [WGP 56]

3. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Chris Shaw (39-8) vs. Nuenglanlek Jitmuangnon (95-25-4) [OneFC: Dawn Of Heroes]

2. WGP Middleweight Championship: Bruno Gazani (c) (60-6) vs. Damian Segovia (78-15-2) [WGP 56]

1. OneFC Muay Thai Flyweight Championship: Jonathan Haggerty (c) (9-2) vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon (33-7-1) [OneFC: Dawn Of Heroes]

BOXING

5. WBC World Female Junior Lightweight Championship: Eva Wahlstrom (c) (22-1-1) vs. Ronica Jeffrey (17-1) [Roy Jones Jr. Boxing]

4. BBBofC British Welterweight Championship/Vacant Commonwealth Welterweight Championship: Chris Jenkins (c) (21-3-2) vs. Paddy Gallagher (16-5) [Top Rank on ESPN+]

3. WBO Intercontinental Featherweight Championship/Vacant WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Championship: Michael Conlan (c) (11-0) vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz (21-2) [Top Rank on ESPN+]

2. WBC Silver/Interim WBA World Light Heavyweight Championships: Marcus Browne (c) (23-0) vs. Jean Pascal (33-6-1) [PBC on FOX]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Adam Kownacki (19-0) vs. Chris Arreola (38-5-1) [PBC on FOX]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva (11-1) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (10-2) [UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler]

4. Lightweight Grand Prix Semifinals: Eddie Alvarez (29-7) vs. Eduard Folayang (21-7) [OneFC: Dawn Of Heroes]

3. OneFC World Featherweight Championship: Martin Nguyen (c) (12-3) vs. Koyomi Matsushima (11-3) [OneFC: Dawn Of Heroes]

2. Flyweight Grand Prix Semifinals: Demetrious Johnson (28-3-1) vs. Tatsumitsu Wada (21-10-2) [OneFC: Dawn Of Heroes]

1. Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington (14-1) vs. Robbie Lawler (28-13) [UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 220lb Black Belt Bout: Kenneth Brown vs. Louis Armezzani [Fight To Win 120]

4. 280lb Black Belt Bout: Dave Marghella vs. James Dillon [Fight To Win 120]

3. 205lb Black Belt Judo Bout: Tim Milanak vs. Vernon Kirk [Fight To Win 120]

2. Fight To Win Black Belt Female Bantamweight No-Gi Championship: Catherine Perrett vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win 120]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Middleweight No-Gi Championship: DJ Jackson (c) vs. Edwin Najmi [Fight To Win 120]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who turned a small profit, but is still a car payment in the red for the year attempts to turn this betting year away from the iceberg.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: DJ Jackson vs. Edwin Najmi

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Dawn of Heroes

Upset of the Week: Eduard Folayang over Eddie Alvarez

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Eddie Alvarez vs. Eduard Folayang