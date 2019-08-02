The Livest Dog at UFC Newark: Clay Guida

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Clay Guida

Opponent: Jim Miller

Odds: +158 (bet $100 to win $158)

We all wish these two fought a decade or so ago, but nevertheless we’re getting it here in 2019.

Although these two seem like they are in similar places in their career, Miller has turned out to be a sizable favorite, and it doesn’t seem like there’s a good reason for it. Sure, he definitely has an advantage in the submission game, but Guida’s wrestling, especially since joining Alpha Male, should be good enough to negate that. Miller has really never been the type of fighter who comfortably wins fights on his feet. In addition, Guida’s output and movement often steals rounds on judge’s scorecards.

Given these facts and how good Guida has looked since coming back up to 155 lbs, I think this could be a place where the dog cashes fairly easily.





Record: 5-18

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-1022

Return on Investment: -43%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

