Fighters of the Week

1. Colby Covington: If anyone has seen Robbie Lawler, former world champion, someone tell him that he missed his main event fight on Saturday afternoon, because whomever that was in the cage against Colby Covington was unbelievably passive, as Colby walked all over him with combinations, takedowns, and pressure. While Robbie’s head movement made Colby miss, at times, he never followed up and seemed unbelievably gunshy, and seemed to be there for a check like he was in Strikeforce. Now, nobody can deny Covington his shot at Usman. As for Lawler, if this is what he has to offer at this point, I wish him the best, but I have no interest in watching THAT Robbie Lawler fight anymore.

2. Adam Kownacki: Chris Arreola has never lost to a boxer who wasn’t or didn’t become a world champion. Well, that’s as clear of a gatekeeper role that there can be, and that’s what Arreola is at this point in his career. Adam Kownacki and Arreola put up a gargantuan amount of punches against each other, and it was ugly and brutal and awesome, and Kownacki emerged victorious, and a world title fight has to be on deck.

3. Rodtang Jitmuangnon: Is the new OneFC Flyweight Muay Thai champion after a five-round UD over defending champion Jonathan Haggerty in the co-main of OneFC: Dawn Of Heroes.

4. Jean Pascal: Pascal pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend, by far. As a 11-1 underdog, he looked as good as he has in a decade back when he was a world champ. And after handing Marcus Browne his first career loss, he’s now the interim WBA Light Heavyweight champion.

5. Martin Nguyen: In a pre-fight writeup, I wondered aloud if Nguyen could get a fun fight out of a decision-machine in Koyomi Matsushima, and lo and behold, another finish for Nguyen and the OneFC Featherweight championship remained around his waist.

6. Demetrious Johnson: Mighty Mouse advanced to the finals of the grand prix created just for him against Reece McLa–hang on, I’m being handed something–Danny Kingad, who fecklessly robbed McLaren in front of Kingad’s home country in what I am sure is just a coincidence.

7. Edwin Najmi: Najmi walked out of the main event of Fight To Win 120 from the home of the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the F2W Black Belt Middleweight No-Gi Championship after a decision win over fellow grappling champion DJ Jackson.

8. Bruno Gazani: In the main event of WGP 56, Gazani defended his middleweight championship against top challenger Damian Segovia by split-decision.

9. Facu Suarez: Became the first Argentinian to win a champion in the Brazil-dominated WGP after a split-decision win over former lightweight champion Leo Corrales.

10. Jim Miller: In the preview for for UFC’s ESPN card, I said that Guida doesn’t really have a style, he just comes at you until you fall. That’s exactly what almost happened, as Guida rocked Miller, but the Jersey native rebounded, got his footing, and sunk in a guillotine to get the win.

11. Austin Lingo: It took just 25 seconds for Lingo to violently leave Solo Hatley Jr. out and trying to double-leg the ref in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 73.

12. Nina Loch: Won a four-woman tournament at WGP 56 to lay claim to challenge for the WGP Women’s Lightweight championship.

13. Michael Conlan: Barely broke a sweat stopping Diego Ruiz in a fight where he was as high as a 100-1 favorite in the main event across the pond on ESPN+.

14. Catherine Fuhro Perret: Defended her F2W Women’s Black Belt Bantamweight No-Gi championship over Tubby Alequin in the co-main of Fight To Win 120 from the beautiful championship city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

15. Aleksa Camur/Aalon Cruz/Tracy Cortez/Rodrigo Nascimento: These four earned UFC contracts at Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series.