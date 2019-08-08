Watch: Roquan Smith flattens Panthers QB Kyle Allen with massive hit

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith had a solid rookie campaign, but many have tabbed him as a player who will be taking a huge leap forward as far as his production and impact on the field this season.

Smith is a former top-10 pick, and with that high draft position comes lofty expectations. It will be up to him to meet them.

He sure appeared motivated to make big plays in the team’s preseason opener on Thursday night, when he raced into the backfield and absolutely destroyed Panthers backup quarterback Kyle Allen for a sack.

That’s one way to take the quarterback down.