Watch: Saquon Barkley shows off insane athleticism, sick hands in making amazing TD catch

Giants running back Saquon Barkley may be a running back, as far as the depth chart is concerned, but he makes plays that a number of the league’s receivers can’t even pull off.

That was on full display during training camp this weekend, when Barkley burned a defender and made an insane catch on what initially looked to be an overthrow from Eli Manning in practice.

Watch how Saquon disengaged, then use his insane body control to stretch out and make an amazing catch — in stride — for a touchdown, somehow keeping his feet in bounds in the process.

Wow.