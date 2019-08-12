Is Joe Maddon on the hot seat in Chicago?

The Chicago Cubs are leading the National League Central at the moment, but there has been recent talk in Cubs Nation about the future of skipper Joe Maddon. Is he or is he not on the hot seat and managing for his job?

One person who seems to be not concerned is Maddon himself. In recent reports from NBC, ESPN and CBS, Maddon is very confident he will not only be managing the Cubs throughout 2019, but 2020 as well.

The Cubs may not have met complete expectations this season. Of the six current division leaders in Major League Baseball, the Cubs have the worst record at 64 wins and 54 losses. Still, the organization is 10 games above the .500 mark, and have the second best runs for and against ratio in the National League at +77. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers have a higher runs for and against ratio in the National League, and at +192, they will simply not be caught.

The Cubs have a two game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central and a two and a half game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for first place after this past weekend of action.

Before Cubs fans criticize general manager Jed Hoyer and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein for keeping Maddon on as general manager, they need to ask themselves what manager on the market currently has a better resume than Maddon? Nobody comes to mind.

Maddon’s resume in 16 years has been excellent. He has a record of 1232 wins and 1044 losses with the California/Anaheim Angels, Tampa Bay Devil Rays/Rays and now into his fifth season with the Cubs.

Maddon continues to manage at a high level at age 65. Cubs fans must remember what he was able to accomplish with the Cubs in 2016 is something no other Cubs manager has been able to accomplish in the last 111 years. That is to win a World Series. At the very least, due to that remarkable achievement, Maddon deserves to leave the Cubs whenever he is ready.