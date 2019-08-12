The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Mariana Rodriguez +135 over Tecia Torres (It was actually Adan Gonzales over Robeisy Ramirez, but there were no odds on that.)
Notable New Champions:
- Invicta Featherweight Champion: Pam Sorenson
- BKFC Heavyweight Champion: Chase Sherman
- BKFC Women’s Featherweight Champion: Helen Peralta
- Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Heavyweight Champion: Nathiely Karoline de Jesus
- WBC USNBC Heavyweight Champion: Steve Vukosa
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- R.I.P. WBSS: It was too beautiful to live. The first domino has fallen, as Regis Prograis withdrew from the World Boxing Super Series and has filed suit against them. There have been whispers about the WBSS missing payments, and now it’s out in the open. Oh, WBSS, you beautiful, cheap, bastard.
- Everyone Has Their One: Matt Hughes had Dennis Hallman, Muhammad Ali had Ken Norton, BJ Penn had Frankie Edgar. Sometines someone just has your number, and while non dominant, Nathiely Karoline de Jesus has a better read on Gabi Garcia than anyone else. They’ve battled multiple times, most recently in the Pans, where Gabi escaped with a 0-0 decision. They met again at Fight To Win, and Nathiely took it by decision. For years, Garcia steamrolled all opposition and never faced an equal. De Jesus seems ready and up to the challenge.
- A Mixed Bag For Prospects: Well, sometimes you gotta take the good with the bad. On one hand super-prospects Vergil Ortiz Jr, Edgar Berlanga, and Tristan Kalkreuth looked fantastic, picking up showcase wins, and establishing themselves as boxing’s bright future. Then, on the other hand, you have Robeisy Ramirez, a 2012 and 2016 gold-medalist, who made his pro debut in Philly on the ESPN+ card against Adan Gonzales, and all is going to plan a few seconds in before whoops, and down on his wallet goes Ramirez en route to losing his pro debut. Such is the fight game.
