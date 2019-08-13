Fighters of the Week

1. Valentina Shevchenko: After a pretty unbearable twenty-five minutes, Bullet is still the UFC Women’s Flyweight champion and avenged one of her losses from very early in her career after a wide decision over Liz Carmouche. Carmouche wants a rubber match, a sleepy world begs them not to.

2. Pam Sorenson: The new Invicta Featherweight champion after a wide decision win over veteran Kaitlin Young to claim the vacant strap. Is the UFC next?

3. Nathiely Karoline de Jesus: Toppled the all-powerful Gabi Garcia by decision in the main event of Fight To Win 121 to continue their long-standing rivalry and claiming Garcia’s heavyweight championship.

4. Vergil Ortiz Jr.: Still only 21 blessed years old, Ortiz passed a hell of a challenge in the form of veteran Antonio Orozco, handing him his first career stoppage, and improving his own record to 14-0 with 14 T/KOs in the main event of DAZN.

5. Jason Sosa: Took care of business in the main event of Saturday’s ESPN+ card in Philly after Carl Frampton broke his hand, finishing Haskell Lydell Rhodes after knocking him down three times.

6. Vicente Luque: Did just a bangup job placing Mike Perry’s nose on a completely different part of his face in the co-main of UFC Uraguay.

7. Jared Rosholt/Vinny Magalhaes/Viktor Nemkov/Ali Isayev/Maxim Grishin/Muhammed Dereese/Umar Nurmagomedov/Francimar Barroso/Denis Goltsov/Emiliano Sordi/Alex Nicholson/Jordan Johnson: Playoff spots were solidified in the regular-season finale of PFL’s season.

8. Edgar Berlanga: That’s now twelve fights, twelve first-round stoppages after yet another first-round TKO of Gregory Trenel in the co-main of Saturday’s ESPN+ card.

9. Adan Gonzales: Well goddamn. Being 4-2 and defeating the debut of 2012 and 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Robeisy Ramirez is a hell of a feather in your cap.

10. Emily Ducote: BOOM! Janaisa Morandin missed weight by over three pounds, and even with that weight advantage, Ducote starched her, gaining the win in the co-main of Invicta 36, but also 25% of Morandin’s purse.

11. Jim Alers: Finished Leonard Garcia in the first-round in the main event of the seventh edition of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

12. Marina Rodriguez: Tecia Torres is a tremendous measuring stick for up-and-coming prospects, and Rodriguez passed her test with flying colors, pitching a shutout against the veteran, staying undefeated, and looks destined for big things.

13. Omar Morales/Herbert Burns/Andre Muniz: These three earned UFC contracts in the latest installment of Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series.

14. Tristan Kalkreuth: It was a mixed bag for prospects, as I said on the Weekend Bulletin, but one that came out on the shiny end was Kalkreuth, Team USA super-prospect.

15. Oscar Negrete/Joshua Franco: Split-draw, split-decision, split-draw, all inside of a year. Welp.