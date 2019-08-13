The HOVG Podcast: Cody Decker

By: The Hall of Very Good | August 13, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Cody Decker.

The recently retired slugger talks to the boys about (literally) walking off a winner after eleven seasons, his new gig as Associate Executive Director of El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association, his new radio show “Swings & Mrs”, dealing with San Diego Padres Twitter and whether or not we should bring back “Bull Durham”.

SHOW NOTES:

The Minor League’s active home run leader retired immediately after hitting a walk-off home run

El Paso favorite Cody Decker returns as Border Youth Athletic Association Executive Director

So excited to announce mine and @jennifersterger’s new daily 3 hour @RDCSports Original “Swings & Mrs”! Our good friend, comedian @eddiepence will be joining us for the ride. Weekdays 1-4pm EST, 10am-1am PST. Starting August 19th!@Entercom pic.twitter.com/2RGoCW6NrV — Cody Decker (@Decker6) August 7, 2019

