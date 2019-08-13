The HOVG Podcast: Cody Decker
The HOVG Podcast: Cody Decker
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
The Hall of Very Good
August 13, 2019
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Cody Decker.
The recently retired slugger talks to the boys about (literally) walking off a winner after eleven seasons, his new gig as Associate Executive Director of El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association, his new radio show “Swings & Mrs”, dealing with San Diego Padres Twitter and whether or not we should bring back “Bull Durham”.
(Download
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
The Minor League’s active home run leader retired immediately after hitting a walk-off home run
El Paso favorite Cody Decker returns as Border Youth Athletic Association Executive Director
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
and Teambrown Apparel . Team of Dreams
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Stream Live Sports With ESPN+
More Sports
10m
It’s been one of those weeks. Eagles signing a bunch of ham&eggers to fill practice reps and preseason actives rosters… Fight between (…)
2hr
NFL 2hr ago
The rumor mill blew up when news of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady putting his house in Brookline, Mass., up for sale, but he doesn’t (…)
2hr
UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2 Aug 17, 2019 Honda Center Anaheim, California UFC 241: (…)
3hr
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8 Aug 13, 2019 UFC APEX Las Vegas, (…)
3hr
MMA 3hr ago
The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a (…)
4hr
NBA 4hr ago
The Washington Wizards now know when they will play their 82 games during the upcoming 2019-20 season. There is no point trying to (…)
5hr
WWE
SummerSlam featured some great moments, matches and a new Universal champion. However, perhaps the most exciting portion of the (…)
5hr
The New York Jets’ quarterbacks — past and present — mixed it up at training camp this week, and it created a lot of buzz on social media. (…)
6hr
The New York Mets have done an admirable job playing themselves back into playoff contention, but they do have a few issues. The team’s (…)
6hr
The Chicago Cubs are leading the National League Central at the moment, but there has been recent talk in Cubs Nation about the future (…)
More Hall of Very Good
Comments