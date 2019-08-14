Look: Kristaps Porzingis looked ripped, muscular in workout photo amid injury recovery

Kristaps Porzingis has yet to play in a game with his new team, but we do know that when he does, he’ll be looking much bigger than when he suited up for the Knicks.

The seven-foot Porzingis weighed 240 pounds when he was with the Knicks, but he’s been working out big-time recovering from his knee injury, and it’s clear that he took that time to bulk up — especially in his upper body.

Porzingis has always been known to be extremely long, but also fairly lanky, raising questions about his durability and ability to bang around in the paint. He’s apparently doing his best to put those questions to rest, as he’s jacked now, judging by a recent workout photo that has since gone viral.

"I must break you." Kristaps Porzingis is in the gym looking a lot like Ivan Drago (via @kporzee) pic.twitter.com/1SDNz7wmxU — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 14, 2019

The unicorn has packed on some serious muscle, it seems.