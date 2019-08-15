Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday August 16

6:30am: OneFC: Dreams of Gold Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

7:00am: King of Kings Fight Series: Turkey ($3.99 kokfights.tv)

8:30am: OneFC: Dreams of Gold (OneFC App)

4:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC 241 Weigh-Ins (ESPN2)

5:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 77 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 122 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Fights Under the Lights 5 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Kinektic 1 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday August 17

4:00am: Kunlun Combat Professional League (FightBoxHD)

4:15am: Apichet Petchmanee vs. Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo II/Phongsaphon Panyakum vs. Wittawas Basapean (DAZN)

1:00pm: GCFC MMA 8 (FREE Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Final X Special Wrestle-Off: Dake vs. Dieringer (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Thracia Fighting Championship (FREE Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Charles Foster vs. Denis Grachev/Devin Vargas vs. Niall Kennedy (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Montreal Fight League 13 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: KASAI Pro 6 (FloGrappling)

6:15pm: UFC 241 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Premier MMA Championship 13 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 241 Prelims (ESPN)

8:00pm: Lion Fight 58 (CBS Sports)

8:00pm: Championship Fight Night: Mohler vs. Bradford ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco De Vaca/Aslanbek Kozaev vs. Chris van Heerden (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC 241 (Pay-Per-View)

Sunday August 18

1:00am: UFC 241 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: RIZIN 18 ($22.99 Fite.tv)

4:00am: Kunlun Combat Professional League (FightBoxHD)

7:30pm: PBC Face-To-Face: Lara vs. Alvarez (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds 3: The Welterweights (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: PBC Countdown: Figueroa vs. Chacon (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man counting down the days until the Steelers and Fighting Irish to let him down once again pass the time with a great weekend of fights.

1. UFC 241: Finally, a PPV card that can actually deliver on its promise. Then again, was anybody clamoring for DC-Stipe II? The UFC clearly wanted DC-Brock for this spot, which would have been much more interesting, even though Stipe is a better fighter.

2. Kinektic 1: Much like QUINTET, which is NOT cool with Kinektic doing this, Kinektic, from co-owner Urijah Faber is a team-based grappling promotion featuring some huge names.

3. OneFC: Dreams of Gold: The Doctor is in. That’s right, Giorgio Petrosyan, fresh off OneFC granted him a bullshit rematch that he, of course, won. ONE is going to have him win this tournament, come hell of high water. Carries a lot of prestige to have the best kickboxer in the world on your roster. Even though Rico might have that crown now…

4. Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco De Vaca/Aslanbek Kozaev vs. Chris van Heerden: Navarrete-De Vaca is the only men’s boxing world title fight of the weekend, and the undercard is decent, if unspectacular.

5. KASAI Pro 6: I am a big fan of tournaments, especially one-night tournaments, and KASAI always delivers on that end.

6. Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds 3: The Welterweights: Grappling and wrestling rules the roost this weekend, and Combat JJ is a big of a part of that as any.

7. Lion Fight 58: Muay Thai, especially a top-notch American MT promotion like Lion Fight, getting a regular slot on an American sports network, even one like CBS Sports, is a great thing. ESPECIALLY if it translates to CBS airing a live card on their network channel, which I’m sure is the end-goal of Lion Fight. Remember, CBS was the first network to broadcast MMA.

8. Fight To Win 122: The weekend of grappling doesn’t stop, but is it a testament that not one of F2W’s bouts cracked the top-5 wrestling/grappling bouts of the weekend. That’s how great a weekend it is.

9. RIZIN 18: RIZIN = Good! Twenty-three bucks for a mild RIZIN card = Not good!

10. Final X Special Wrestle-Off: Dake vs. Dieringer: Really interesting showing here, as Collegiate legends Kyle Dake and Alex Dieringer battle for a spot on the 2019 U.S. Worlds Team.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 75kg Catchweight Bout: Danilo Zanolini vs. John Wayne Parr (99-33-1) [RIZIN 18]

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Kenta Yamada (58-24-6) vs. Muangthai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym (73-39-2) [OneFC: Dawn of Heroes]

3. OneFC Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship: Petchdam Petchyindee Academy (c) (27-12-1) vs. Ilias Ennahachi (29-2-1) [OneFC: Dawn of Heroes]

2. Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Semifinals: Dzhabar Askerov (108-35-2) vs. Samy Sana (133-8) [OneFC: Dawn of Heroes]

1. Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Semifinals: Giorgio Petrosyan (100-2-2) vs. Jo Nattawut (70-7-2) [OneFC: Dawn of Heroes]

BOXING

5. IBF World Female Bantamweight Championship: Maria Cecilia Roman (c) (14-4-1) vs. Julieta Andrea Ines Cardozo (12-3)

4. IBF World Female Flyweight Championship: Leonela Paola Yudica (c) (16-0-3) vs. Isabel Millan (25-5-1)

3. Featherweight Bout: Jessie Magdaleno (26-1) vs. Rafael Rivera (27-3-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. Welterweight Bout: Aslanbek Kozaev (33-2-1) vs. Chris van Heerden (27-2-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (27-1) vs. Francisco De Vaca (20-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Kai Asakura (7-1) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (28-2) [RIZIN 18]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (11-1) vs. Raphael Assuncao (27-6) [UFC 241]

3. Welterweight Bout: Anthony Pettis (22-8) vs. Nate Diaz (19-11) [UFC 241]

2. Middleweight Bout: Paulo Costa (12-0) vs. Yoel Romero (13-3) [UFC 241]

1. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) (22-1) vs. Stipe Miocic (18-3) [UFC 241]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. U.S Team Wrestle-Off: Alex Dieringer vs. Kyle Dake [Final X Special Wrestle-Off]

4. KASAI Bantamweight Championship Tournament [KASAI Pro 6]

3. Team SUG vs. Team Lionheart [KINEKTIC 1]

2. BJJ Fanatics vs. Lights Out Urban Achievers [KINEKTIC 1]

1. Kinektic Finals [KINEKTIC 1]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: In the words of legendary manager Lou Brown…

Best Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Kai Asakura vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Emanuel Navarrete over Francisco De Vaca

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: KINEKTIC 1

Upset of the Week: Ilias Ennahachi over Petchdam Petchyindee Academy

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Jo Nattawut