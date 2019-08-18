MMA Manifesto

UFC 241 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC 241 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

MMA Manifesto

UFC 241 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By August 18, 2019

By: |

 

Attendance:   17,304
Gate:   $3,237,032

 

Stipe Miocic:   $830,000 ($750,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Cormier:   $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Diaz:   $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yoel Romero:   $210,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derek Brunson:   $205,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Pettis:   $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paulo Costa:   $174,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khama Worthy:   $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Benitez:   $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sodiq Yusuff:   $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Heinisch:   $28,500 ($25,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Devonte Smith:   $26,500 ($23,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home