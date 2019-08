Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Aurora Games

Gymnastics, Times Union Arena, Albany, NY

Team Americas vs. Team World — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Face to Face: Erislandy Lara vs. Ramón Alvarez — FS1, 9 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Trevor Matich’s College Football Tour — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

CONMEBOL Liberatores

Quarterfinal

Leg 1: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador

Liga de Quito vs. Boca Juniors — beIN Sports, 6:05 p.m.

Leg 1, Estadio do Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Flamengo vs. Internacional — beIN Sports, 8:20 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

Leg 1: Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Comunicaciones FC vs. CD Guastatoya — Yahoo!, 8 p.m.

Leg 1: Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, San José, Costa Rica

Deportivo Saprissa vs. CD Águila — Yahoo!, 10 p.m.

Golf

On the Range: Tour Championship — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center: Fred Couples — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Vantage Point With Mike Tirico: Tour Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup Challenge Series, York Racecourse, York, Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom

Juddmonte International Stakes — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Raceourse, Saratoga Springs, NY

John’s Call — FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Root Sports/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Fox Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — ESPN/YES/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Cincinnati — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — YouTube, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at New York Mets — MLB Network/STO/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers — Sportsnet/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

NYC FC vs. Columbus Crew — TSN2/YES/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motormouths — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer

USL

North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride — Yahoo!, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals FC — Yahoo!, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Johnny Bananas — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY

Qualifying, 1st Round — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

WTA Tour

Bronx Open, The Cary Leeds for Tennis & Learning, Bronx, NY

3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

ATP Tour/US Open Series

Winston-Salem Open, Wake Forest Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

1st Leg: Stade de Suisse, Bern, Switzerland

Young Boys vs. Crvena zvezda — Galavision, 2:30 p.m.

1st Leg: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Athens, Greece

Olympiacos vs. FC Krasnodar — TUDN, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 2:55 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m