Bill Guerin Hired as Wild GM

BREAKING: #mnwild have finally found a high-scoring right-shot forward Sources say #penguins asst GM Bill Guerin will be named the fourth full-time GM in Wild history STORY>https://t.co/FEIB7biDNk — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 21, 2019

The Wild are an absolute mess, firing Paul Fenton after just one (disastrous) season in charge, but are looking to right the ship with the hiring of Billy G.

Guerin has largely been in a player development capacity with the Penguins, having served in that role before taking over Assistant GM duties under GMJR following Botterill’s departure to Buffalo.

Guerin was the guy in running Wilkes-Barre and was instrumental in the development of some of the young mainstays with the big boys the last few years.

Big loss for the Penguins, who now are left with just GMJR and Jason Karmanos running the show.

Thanks for everything, Billy.