Freddie Freeman of Fountain Valley, CA is having quite the season for the Atlanta Braves. The first baseman who plays for Canada internationally because both of his parents were from the Canadian province of Ontario, became the first Braves player on Thursday since Chipper Jones of DeLand, FL in 2007 to record 100 runs and 100 runs batted in during the same season.

Freeman achieved the milestone on Friday in a 3-2 Braves win over the Marlins at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA when he scored his 100th run of the season. He reached the century mark in runs with a home run in the eighth inning which at the time tied the baseball game at two runs apiece.

Freeman’s shot was 397 feet to left center off of Ryne Stanek of St. Louis, MO. He is second on the Braves in runs scored. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 106 runs scored.

Freeman is also sixth in the majors in runs scored. Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts of Nashville, TN leads with 116 runs scored. Acuna Jr. is second, followed by Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout of Vineland, NJ, who each have 103 runs scored. The only other player with more runs scored than Freeman this season is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, AZ, who has 101 runs scored.

Freeman currently leads Major League Baseball with 103 runs batted in. He has one more than Devers, who has 102 runs batted in.

Jones meanwhile had 100 runs scored and 100 runs batted in during the same season eight times with the Atlanta Braves. He had 114 runs and 110 runs batted in during 1996, 100 runs and 111 runs batted in during 1997, 123 runs and 107 runs batted in during 1998, 116 runs and 110 runs batted in during 1999, 118 runs and 111 runs batted in during 2000, 113 runs and 102 runs batted in during 2001, 103 runs scored and 106 runs batted in during 2003 and 108 runs scored and 102 runs batted in during 2007.

Acuna Jr. meanwhile is in striking distance of joining Freeman in the 100 runs scored/100 runs batted in club in 2019. He currently has 88 runs batted in.