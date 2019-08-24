Matchroom Boxing on DAZN: Estrada vs. Beamon Picks

WBC World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Juan Francisco Estrada (c) (39-3) vs. Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1)

Luke Irwin: Estrada is the best junior bantamweight in the world. Beamon is coming off of (checks notes) sixteen back and forth rounds with a “Martin Tecuapetla”. Yeah, there isn’t exactly a ton of tape to watch on Beamon, which is even more reason to be confident in a thorough slaughter. Estrada via R6 TKO.

WBA International Junior Welterweight Championship: Shakhram Giyasov (c) (8-0) vs. Darleys Perez (34-4-2)

Luke: Perez, the former lightweight champion is just about 36 years old and is in full-on gatekeeper mode now. His last two bouts, both losses, were to Luke Campbell, and the late Maxim Dadashev. Now on deck for him in an undefeated 2016 Olympic silver medalist. Giyasov via UD.

Junior Middleweight Bout: Liam Smith (27-2-1) vs. Mario Alberto Lozano (33-9)

Luke: Bit of a breather for Beefy, after five of his last six opponents have been: Canelo, Liam Williams (x2), Jaime Munguia, and Sam Eggington. Smith via R4 TKO.