Look: Colts show love for Andrew Luck by putting up banner outside Lucas Oil Stadium

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck officially called it quits over the weekend, and news of his retirement shook up the NFL community.

Fans of the team even went as far as to boo Luck during the team’s preseason game, as news of the retirement broke, and the Colts supporters let their signal-caller hear about it, in what was a pretty classless gesture.

The team, however, has done all the right things in the wake of Luck’s retirement. Not only did they pay him the remaining $25 million in bonuses he was owed for his services, but they also put up this awesome banner outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a privilege watching you play, 12. pic.twitter.com/XhZrukTVcw — Lucas Oil Stadium (@LucasOilStadium) August 29, 2019

Great gesture by the team.