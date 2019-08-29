Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday August 30

4:30am: Attila Kalman vs. Willis Meehan/Daniel Russell vs. Jayden Joseph ($19.95 Epicentre.tv)

5:00am: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:00am: 2019 World Judo Championship Day 6 (FREE Fite.tv)

7:30am: M-1 Challenge 104 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: Campbell vs. Lomachenko Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

6:00pm: PBC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 36 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Lux Fight League 6 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 123 (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 74 (AXS)

10:00pm: Ferdinand Kerobyan vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr./Emilio Sanchez vs. Jose Santos Gonzalez (Facebook)

Saturday August 31

12:00am: 2019 World Judo Championship Day 7 (FREE Fite.tv)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN)

6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Zhang (ESPN+)

6:00am: 2019 World Judo Championship Day 7 Final Block (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

9:00am: 2019 Super 32 Early Entry Tournament (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Luke Campbell vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Charlie Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Polaris Pro 11 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: Brave 25 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez/Duke Micah vs. Luis Roy Suarez Cruz (Fox)

Sunday September 1

12:00am: 2019 World Judo Championship Day 8 (FREE Fite.tv)

6:20am: 2019 World Judo Championship Day 8 Final Block (FREE Fite.tv)

3:00pm: PBC Face-To-Face: Porter vs. Spence (Fox)

3:30pm: PBC Fight Camp: Porter vs. Spence Part I (Fox)

7:30pm: Fight Card Entertainment: Supremacy 2019 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: If you have stuff to do during the day this weekend, you’re well and truly fucked.

1. Luke Campbell vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Charlie Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar: This card is loaded top-to-bottom, as if Loma needs any garnish, but this is an utterly fantastic card.

2. UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Zhang: Set your alarm clocks, kids. Six AM for the main card, 3:00 for the prelims!

3. Polaris Pro 11: Ffion Davies vs. Talita Alencar is a banging headliner. Davies might be the hottest name in BJJ, male or female.

4. Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez/Duke Micah vs. Luis Roy Suarez Cruz: Caleb Truax pulling out because of his achilles really submarined this card. However, this is still your only prime-time offering.

5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 74: Not LFA’s best offering. Downright listless with no top prospects.

6. Fight To Win 123: Taking a backseat to Polaris this week, but a fine card, nonetheless.

7. PBC Fight Camp: Porter vs. Spence Part I: We’re four weeks out, fans, time to gas up the hype wagon!

8. Ferdinand Kerobyan vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr./Emilio Sanchez vs. Jose Santos Gonzalez: Golden Boy has been running events on Facebook and they’ve really been fun.

9. UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show: Admit it, this will probably be the first time you see what actually happened.

t10. 2019 Super 32 Early Entry Tournament: There’s a small chill in the air. We’re not far from wrestling season, folks.

t10. 2019 World Judo Championship: The 2019 Worlds from Tokyo, and FREE! Sure, the viewing times aren’t ideal, but FREE!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 60kg Bout: Taio Asahisa (12-7) vs. Tomoya Yokoyama (6-1) [Krush 104]

4. 55kg Bout: Akihiro Kaneko (8-0) vs. Yuta Hayashi (5-4-1) [Krush 104]

3. Krush Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Jeiji (17-9) vs. Rui (12-7-1) [Krush 104]

2. 52kg Catchweight Bout: Josefine Knutsson (28-4) vs. Kotomi (6-2) [Krush 104]

1. Krush Super Lightweight Championship: Hayato Suzuki (c) (7-2-1) vs. Yasuomi Soda (26-8) [Krush 104]

BOXING

5. WBA Oceania Middleweight Championship: Jeff Horn (c) (19-1-1) vs. Michael Zerafa (26-3)

4. WBA International Light Heavyweight Championship: Joshua Buatsi (c) (11-0) vs. Ryan Ford (16-4) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Povetkin (34-2) vs. Hughie Fury (23-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBC World Flyweight Championship: Charlie Edwards (c) (15-1) vs. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (14-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBA Super/WBO/Vacant WBC World Lightweight Championships: Vasyl Lomachenko (c) (13-1) vs. Luke Campbell (20-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Andre Soukhamthath (13-7) vs. Su Mudaerji (9-3) [UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Zhang]

4. Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mizuki Inoue (13-5) vs. Wu Yanan (10-2) [UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Zhang]

3. Welterweight Bout: Derrick Krantz (23-11) vs. Kenan Song (13-4) [UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Zhang]

2. Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-5) vs. Li Jingliang (16-5) [UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Zhang]

1. UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Jessica Andrade (c) (20-6) vs. Weili Zhang (c) (19-1) [UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Zhang]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 185lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Dante Leon vs. Gabriel Arges [Fight To Win 123]

4. 110kg No-Gi Bout: Arya Esfandmaz vs. Satoshi Ishii [Polaris Pro 11]

3. Fight To Win Black Belt Featherweight Championship: Jose Carlos Lima vs. Samir Chantre [Fight To Win 123]

2. 77kg No-Gi Bout: Edwin Najmi vs. Mansher Khera [Polaris Pro 11]

1. 55kg No-Gi Bout: Ffion Davies vs. Talita Alencar [Polaris Pro 11]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man bathing in Ls is hoping to emerge with the sweet, sweet odor of mediocrity this week.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Luke Campbell vs. Vasyl Lomachenko

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joshua Buatsi over Ryan Ford

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Top Rank on ESPN+

Upset of the Week: Li Jingliang over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez