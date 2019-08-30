Dave Batista Wants To Portray A Batman Villain

Dave Batista is ready to play the heavy and he wants to do so opposite of The Dark Knight. The former WWE Superstar wants to portray the legendary Batman villain Clayface and the seeds for that idea were recently sown on his Twitter account.

Point is I freaking love comic book characters and I want a stand alone. @MarvelStudios doesn’t see worth in #drax or possibly myself or both but I’m not giving up. I missed out on a DC project because of scheduling conflicts but hopefully there’s other characters & opportunities https://t.co/OX1XDnbmk9 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 29, 2019

Batista is up for the casting, as he’s made no secret that he indeed wants to keep improving in his Hollywood career. Batista’s rise to fame in Tinseltown came because of his breakout role in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy, in which he brought Drax the Destroyer to life.

That role became a very memorable part of the MCU and Batista continues to appear in Marvel films. Those films include the recent Avengers: Endgame which has become the highest grossing film of all time. But judging from his Tweet, it seems that Batista doesn’t believe Marvel is invested in his future as Drax.

Batista took issue with Marvel’s decision to release James Gunn from GOTG Volume 3 in July of 2018, following the director’s controversial Tweets that were unearthed from the early 2010’s. Dave was very vocal about that firing and stated he would not reprise his role as Drax unless Gunn was rehired.

That situation was resolved and Gunn is back onboard, but it could be that Batista perhaps created some ill will along the way. Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Batista is prepared to move on if necessary.

If Batista were to be cast as Clayface or another DC Comics villain like Bane, who he’s also stated his interest in, he would be doing so next to a brand new Batman. The role of DC’s Dark Knight Detective has been given to Robert Pattinson, and he will portray the character in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, which currently has a release date of June 25, 2021.