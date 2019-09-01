Andrew Luck thanks Colts fans with full-page ad in newspaper (Photo)

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shocked the world when he announced that he was retiring from the NFL last week, disappointing fans in the process.

Luck has battled through a number of injuries throughout his career, most recently a lower leg issue, that’s believed to stem from his calf. This comes after he had major surgery on his shoulder not too long ago.

Apparently, the slew of injuries are just too much for the 29-year-old to work through, and he elected to retire, sparking some discontent among Colts fans. Luck, however, has kept it classy, as he took out a full-page ad in the local newspaper. thanking fans for their support over the years.

In today's Sunday Star, retired QB Andrew Luck thanks the city of Indianapolis and Colts fans. Be sure to pick up a copy that has a special section dedicated to the career of No. 12. pic.twitter.com/lgLLt7lT6u — IndyStar (@indystar) September 1, 2019

Luck has always been a classy, professional guy.