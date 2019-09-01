Popular NXT Women's Star Has Reportedly Left WWE

After two years with the company, it is being reported that Kacy Catanzaro is leaving WWE.

According to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens, Catanzaro sent her notice to the company this week. A back injury she recently suffered has been one of the direct causes of the departure.

A junior Olympic and NCAA gymnast, Catanzaro went to Towson and helped her team win the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships in 2009 and 2010. The first woman to compete in the qualifying course of season six of American Ninja Warrior, Catanzaro failed to make it past the first round of the finals but impressed many with her overall skills. Her determination and ability led her to the world of pro wrestling.

After retiring from American Ninja Warrior in 2017, Kacy received a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. She later signed with the company in January of 2018. Competing regularly at NXT live events, Kacy truly made an impact with a massive audience during the second Mae Young Classic. She ended up beating Reina Gonzalez in the first round before losing to Rhea Ripley in the second.

Kacy’s last major appearance on WWE TV was at this past year’s Royal Rumble PPV, where she competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She lasted 10+ minutes, showing her athleticism by avoiding elimination many times.

Her last bout with WWE was a loss to Io Shirai on NXT. Kacy is currently dating WWE star Ricochet. Besides wrestling, Kacy was primarily used for promoting the WWE Performance Center YouTube page. One of the main highlights of her videos is watching and reacting to Ricochet’s matches.

There has been no word yet by WWE or Kacy herself, but that is not abnormal. According to the report by Casey, WWE has a “no fire” rule, which means Kacy was allowed to leave on her own.