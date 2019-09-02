ufc 242 pick 'em contest

So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you The MMA Manifesto Pick ‘Em contest.

Engage is a premium brand offering a wide range of products that are custom designed for those who have an interest in Combat Sports. From fightwear to high-quality fight gear, apparel and activewear, there are options for everyone through the engageind.com online store.

The thorough research and development of every single product is a testament to the Engage promise of quality. To ensure this, Engage products are tested by elite athletes, to ensure the quality and functionality of what they sell worldwide. The Engage Official Fight Team includes UFC athletes Israel Adesanya, Alex Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, Megan Anderson, Kai Kara France and Shane Young.

SISU Mouthguards are the best lightweight option on the market; they’re safe, effective, and breathable. Backed by a $35k dental warranty. Click the image to check out their website.

Next up: UFC 242. All picks need to be submitted by 10:15 AM Eastern Sat, Sept 7th. If you don’t predict the correct winner of a match you don’t qualify for the bonus point given for predicting how the match will be won. Only one entry per person. Ties will be broken by the following, in order: 1) Most questions correct, 2) Most points earned from main event match, 3) Whoever entered their picks the earliest.

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)