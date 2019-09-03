MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Sept 3/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Sergio Pettis (17-5) vs Tyson Nam (18-9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Jack Shore (11-0) vs Nohelin Hernandez (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hemansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

James Vick (13-4) vs Niko Price (13-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

Luis Pena (7-1) vs Matt Frevola (7-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

Brok Weaver (14-4) vs Thomas Gifford (17-8) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

Michael Johnson (19-14) vs Stevie Ray (22-9) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Maurice Greene (8-2) vs Sergei Pavlovich (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Ciryl Gane (4-0) vs Don’Tale Mayes (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Darren Till (17-2-1) vs Kelvin Gastelum (15-4) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Lyman Good (20-5, 1 NC) vs Chance Rencountre (14-3) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Krzysztof Jotko (21-4) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (10-0) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Leah Letson (5-1) vs Duda Santana (3-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 22 – Nov 16th

Bellator

John Salter (16-4) vs Costello van Steenis (12-1) – Bellator 233 – Nov 8th

