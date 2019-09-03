The Weekend Bulletin

Fight To Win Masters Welterweight Champion: Cassio Werneck
Fight To Win Black Belt Featherweight Champion: Samir Chantre
WBA Oceania Middleweight Champion: Michael Zerafa
WBA International Heavyweight Champion: Alexander Povetkin
WBA “Regular” World Junior Middleweight Champion: Erislandy Lara
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
恭喜！: In a watershed moment for Asian MMA, Weili Zhang became the first Chinese UFC champion after bulldozing her way through Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds. There are plenty of challengers on deck waiting for another crack at that title, namely former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas.
Ground and Pound: A fine strategy in MMA, but not so much in boxing. Charlie Edwards was defending his WBC Flyweight championship against Mexico’s Julio Cesar Martinez, got sent to a knee after a good shot, and for some goddamned reason, Martinez delivered a killshot that turned Edwards’s insides into tapioca pudding. Needless to say, the fight was thrown out, and they’ll be running it back soon.
Hold Your Horns: To say that Jeff Horn was looking past Michael Zerafa would be a bit of an understatement. In fact, he was looking so far past Zerafa that he was planning two fights past him. Suffice it to say, Horn was a tad unfocused, Zerafa made him pay, and now perhaps it’s Zerafa taking on Murata, then possibly Canelo.
