SOURCE: Former WWE Tag Team Champion Heading To AEW

AEW is coming off of the All Out pay-per-view, which concluded with Chris Jericho defeating “Hangman” Adam Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. AEW is also gearing up for the TNT weekly television launch, scheduled for October 2.

I have been notified through a source that AEW has signed former WWE Tag Team Champion Damien Sandow, and he was present during the All Out pay-per-view weekend. It is unknown what his role will be with the company, whether in-ring or backstage.

As the company is preparing for the launch, AEW is also focusing on signing notable talent to compete with NXT, who is also moving to network television on Wednesday evenings.

Sandow, who was a part of the WWE from 2003-2016 (he left briefly on a couple of occasions during this time to compete for NWA and WWC), made his main roster debut in 2006 as Idol Stevens, and tag teamed with KC James. The team was managed by Michelle McCool.

After competing for a number of years for WWE’s developmental promotions, Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling, he made his main roster debut as the “Intellectual Savior of the Masses,” expressing a brash, self-righteous character.

During his time in WWE, Sandow was a Money in the Bank winner, but unfortunately was not successful in cashing it in for a world championship. He did, however, manage to rebuild his character and become the Damien Mizdow character, which was a lackey to The Miz. During this time, he became one of the most popular names in WWE, and even won the tag titles with The Miz.

Upon leaving WWE in 2016, Sandow competed for Impact Wrestling as Aron Rex. Initially a babyface, Rex would eventually turn heel, and even don an Adrian Adonis-style character. His last match for the company was in 2017, and he has been absent from the ring ever since.