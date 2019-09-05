Alex Caruso hilariously hit with drug test after photoshopped muscular photos surfaced

The Lakers have high hopes for young Alex Caruso, who threw down one of the most unbelievable dunks of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Caruso has shown the ability to elevate and make himself look big, even though he only stands six-foot-five.

Speaking of making himself look big, someone recently photoshopped a few photos of him working out, to make him look muscular.

Here’s the funny thing, though. The NBA got wind of it, and actually drug tested Caruso — even though he admitted the photos were doctored.

Mr. Silver is always watching. pic.twitter.com/9JVL7R2PxV — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) September 3, 2019

Too funny. The NBA really cares just a bit too much about social media.