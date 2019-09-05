Mark Cuban slams Fox Sports reporter Chris Broussard

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is one of the last people in the NBA that anyone would want to be on his “bad side,” because once you slight him, it’s over from that point on.

Cuban holds grudges for a long time, which was on display on Wednesday night, when he slammed Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard, out of nowhere.

It began when Mavericks young star Luka Doncic posted a video in support of Wings rookie Arike Ogunbowale for winning WNBA Rookie of the Year. It didn’t take long for the Minnesota Lynx to get wind of it, and the team used its social media account to criticize Doncic, saying he wasn’t supporting the WNBA, and insinuating he was just going through the motions.

***says a guy who hasn’t been to a @WNBA game all season but got sent a jersey and recorded a scripted video*** https://t.co/WaSSuOnQsV — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) September 4, 2019

Cuban was not happy about the Lynx taking a shot at his guy, so he sent a tweet about it — making light of what they said, but also slamming Broussard in the process.

Is it @Chris_Broussard social media takeover night ? https://t.co/iddqzsK62i — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 5, 2019

For backstory, this stems from when Broussard claimed Cuban was driving around DeAndre Jordan’s neighborhood a few years back when the team was attempting to sign the big man. Cuban vehemently denied the report, and Broussard eventually backed down.